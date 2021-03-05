Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 11.3%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 10,479,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 22,785,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Get Novan alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.