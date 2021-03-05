Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 31,268,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,234,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

