NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 853,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

