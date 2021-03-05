NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Sells $474,989.87 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NorthWestern stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.