Northwest Bancshares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,132 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,312% compared to the typical volume of 151 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on NWBI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 93,376 shares valued at $1,295,579. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

