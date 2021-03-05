Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.77

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 595717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 93,376 shares worth $1,295,579. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 10.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.