Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.68

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 3601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $681.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.