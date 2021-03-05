Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.50

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 61101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRDBY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

