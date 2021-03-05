NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post $110.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $112.04 million. NN posted sales of $198.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $574.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.90 million to $575.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $466.92 million, with estimates ranging from $454.17 million to $484.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NN.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 114,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NN has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NN by 464.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NN by 85.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of NN in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

