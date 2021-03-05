NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE:NL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.60.
