NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE:NL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

