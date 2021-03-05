Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Up 95.1% in February

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSCY remained flat at $$15.12 during trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

