NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 204,110,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 105,826,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

