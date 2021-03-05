Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 52 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,721,410. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

