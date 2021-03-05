Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. 142,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

