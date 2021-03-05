NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Announces Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,663. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

