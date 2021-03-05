NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. NFT has a market cap of $16.88 million and $850,092.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 145.5% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00464587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00069167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00082251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.13 or 0.00461667 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

