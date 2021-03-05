NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$40.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFI. CIBC boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE NFI opened at C$27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$32.74.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

