NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) rose 14.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 2,770,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,725,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

