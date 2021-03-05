News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of News by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

