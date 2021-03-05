Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NEM stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

