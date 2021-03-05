Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $13.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

