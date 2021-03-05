Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NCMGY traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 68,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,276. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

