New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Novavax worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total transaction of $652,764.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,458 shares of company stock worth $4,262,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average is $136.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

