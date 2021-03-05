New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 134,900 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.