New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 277,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of SLM worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.99 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

