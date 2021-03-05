New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $465,747.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 783,803 shares of company stock worth $38,535,391. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

