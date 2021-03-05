Neutrino USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $168.71 million and $1.95 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00472202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00069955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00078068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00466971 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 168,239,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,238,902 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

