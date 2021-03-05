Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price dropped 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 711,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 593,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

STIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,318,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.