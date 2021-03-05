Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 112.7% in February

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the January 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 85,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 17,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,429. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

