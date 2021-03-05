Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.80. Neos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 1,042,083 shares traded.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 578,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

