Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.80. Neos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 1,042,083 shares traded.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
