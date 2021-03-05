NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.76 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $444.85 million, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.