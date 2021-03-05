Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey Sells 1,800 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $21,366.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,373,362 shares in the company, valued at $16,301,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $21,852.00.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00.
NLTX opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.09.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
See Also: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.