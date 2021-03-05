Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey Sells 1,800 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $21,366.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,373,362 shares in the company, valued at $16,301,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00.

NLTX opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

