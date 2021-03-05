Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NLLSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Nel ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nel ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

