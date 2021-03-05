Needham & Company LLC Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $80.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.20% from the company’s current price.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.94.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,292 shares of company stock valued at $11,213,083.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

