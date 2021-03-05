NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%.

Shares of NCSM traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

