NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,240,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of NBT Bancorp worth $200,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBTB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.82 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

