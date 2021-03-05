Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Nautilus reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 412.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NLS traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $587.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

