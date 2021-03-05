NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 155 at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 161.67 ($2.11).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £22.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 191.55 ($2.50). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.42.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

