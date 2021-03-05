National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$85.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NA. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$86.10.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$82.99 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$38.67 and a 12 month high of C$83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$74.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.92.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9200002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,154,897.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

