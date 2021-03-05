National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.47.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $2.01 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $378.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

