National Bank Financial Raises Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an ourperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.33.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$4.77 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$6.44. The stock has a market cap of C$772.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

