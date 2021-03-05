Nathan Mitchell Acquires 465,000 Shares of Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Stock

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) insider Nathan Mitchell purchased 465,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$193,905.00 ($138,503.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.41.

About Mitchell Services

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries, primarily in Australia. It offers coal exploration, mineral exploration, mine services, large diameter, coal seam gas, directional drilling services, coal mine gas drainage, and wireline services.

