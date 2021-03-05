Nathan Mitchell Acquires 465,000 Shares of Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Stock

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) insider Nathan Mitchell purchased 465,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$193,905.00 ($138,503.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.41.
About Mitchell Services
