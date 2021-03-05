NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NSTG opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.