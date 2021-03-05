NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 44.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.