NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Raised to $78.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NSTG opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at $717,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

