Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €250.00 ($294.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

