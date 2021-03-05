M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.54.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

