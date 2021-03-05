MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $409.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.41. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

