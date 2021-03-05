MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after buying an additional 59,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,088 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,515.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,124. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:MSA opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.