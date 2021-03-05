Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.30

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 71158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Get Mplx alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806,703 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after buying an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,245,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.